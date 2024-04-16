Woman dies after consuming mushroom drink at Australian health retreat

A woman has died and two others have been rushed to hospital after allegedly consuming a mushroom drink at a health retreat in Australia . Police have said they are investigating the circumstances around her death and have asked anyone with information to reach out and contact them.Police and emergency services were called to the Soul Barn health retreat in Clunes, near Ballarat, west of Melbourne at around midnight on Sunday.

Read more: Israel planning ‘painful’ strike on Iran despite Western calls for calm after unprecedented missile attackRead more: Sydney church stabbing declared a terror attack ‘motivated by religious extremism’ - as teenage boy arrested “Investigations remain ongoing and police will prepare a report for the Coroner.”Investigators are looking into whether the women had consumed poisonous mushrooms.A spokesman from Ambulance Victoria said paramedics arrived at the property just after 11.

Woman Death Mushroom Drink Health Retreat Australia

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



LBCNews / 🏆 75. in UK

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Suspected 'mushroom' drink poisoning at Australian health retreat as woman dies and two others are rushed...A woman has died and two others have been rushed to hospital after allegedly consuming a mushroom drink at a health retreat in Australia.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Aryna Sabalenka: Paula Badosa says two-time Australian Open champion is a 'strong woman'Paula Badosa has described two-time Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka as a 'strong woman with a strong personality'.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

British woman shocked by Australian working rule after taking a job in hospitality: 'Insane'An astonished British expat uncovers the revelation she made while working in Australia's hospitality industry - even though it's normal for Aussies.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Heroic Australian Police Officer Saves Lives in Sydney Knife AttackAt least six people have been killed and multiple are in critical condition after a knifeman went on a rampage at a shopping centre in Sydney. A lone police officer confronted the attacker and shot him dead, saving lives. The Australian Prime Minister commends the officer's heroism.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

Sydney Stabbing Spree Targets Women, Australian Police SayAustralian police confirm that the man who carried out a stabbing spree in a Sydney shopping centre specifically targeted women. The sixth victim has been identified as Yixuan Cheng, a 25-year-old Chinese student. The attacker, Joel Cauchi, was shot dead by officer Amy Scott.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »

‘Obvious’ Sydney attacker targeted women, Australian police say, as sixth victim namedIt is 'obvious' that the man who went on a stabbing spree in a Sydney shopping centre was targeting women, Australian police have said.

Source: LBCNews - 🏆 75. / 59 Read more »