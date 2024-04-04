Fernando Alonso's Thoughts on Max Verstappen's Future at Red Bull

Fernando Alonso believes there is “zero chance” that Max Verstappen will leave Red Bull at the end of 2024 – but teased that his potential exit could have “an impact” on his own F1 future. Despite his current status as F1’s dominant force, Verstappen’s future has come under scrutiny over recent weeks as a result of the dramas engulfing the Red Bull team.

Verstappen’s father Jos called for Christian Horner to leave his position after last month’s season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix, accusing the long-serving team principal of “playing the victim when he is the one causing the problems” after an investigation into Horner’s conduct was dismissed. Amid concerns that the saga could drive Verstappen to leave Red Bull for Mercedes for 2025, Horner argued a week later in Saudi Arabia that “nobody is bigger than the team

Fernando Alonso Max Verstappen Red Bull F1 Future Team

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Planet_F1 / 🏆 126. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Max Verstappen tops first practice in Saudi Arabia ahead of Fernando AlonsoReigning F1 world champion Max Verstappen topped the timesheets in first practice for the 2024 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Red Bull's "big intention" to sign Fernando Alonso rumouredRed Bull could turn to Fernando Alonso if Max Verstappen decides to leave for Mercedes.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Ex-F1 driver warns Red Bull against nightmare Max Verstappen team-mate choiceRed Bull have been warned against putting Fernando Alonso in the RB21 alongside Max Verstappen...

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »

Max Verstappen wants to stay at Red Bull despite Alonso's claimMax Verstappen insists he wants to remain 'very happy' at Red Bull after Fernando Alonso claimed there's 'zero chance' the reigning world champion will change teams for 2025.

Source: SkySportsNews - 🏆 60. / 63 Read more »

Aston Martin strongly defend Fernando Alonso - but won't appeal penaltyAston Martin confirm they will not try to overturn Fernando Alonso's penalty.

Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »

Fernando Alonso: Aston Martin will not appeal Spaniard's penalty given after George Russell crashAston Martin will not appeal the penalty against Fernando Alonso at last weekend's Australian Grand Prix for 'potentially dangerous' driving.

Source: BBCSport - 🏆 111. / 51 Read more »