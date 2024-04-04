Conservative Party Faces Defeat in Election, Cabinet Ministers at Risk

The Conservative Party is on track for a worse defeat than Labour's historic landslide victory in 1997, with many big names set to lose their seats. The latest polls show both Labour and the Liberal Democrats making gains in the north of England and traditional 'Blue Wall' seats.

This article lists the Tory Cabinet ministers and big beasts who are predicted to lose their seats according to the YouGov poll.

Conservative Party Defeat Election Cabinet Ministers Yougov Poll

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



i newspaper / 🏆 8. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Harry Maguire denies permission for Conservative Party to use his imageHarry Maguire states that he did not give consent for the Conservative Party to use a photo of him and his partner on social media. The photo, taken during the 2018 World Cup, was used in a tweet related to the Football Governance Bill. Maguire claims to be unaware of the usage and denies granting permission.

Source: SkyNews - 🏆 35. / 67 Read more »

Enoch Powell would be welcomed by the fringes of the Conservative Party todayViews that were once shunned from British politics are gaining ground

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Conservative Party under pressure to return money from racist donorThe Tories have not handed back the money, despite growing pressure to do so. A minister accuses a fellow panellist of being a racist donor and demands the money to be returned.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »

Conservative Party chair suggests they would take Lee Anderson backThe party chairman says 'nothing is off the table' if Lee Anderson apologises for comments about Sadiq Khan

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Former Labour Member's Switch to Conservative Party Signals New Era of ChangeA former coalminer and Labour member's switch to the Conservative party and subsequent victory in the 2019 election symbolizes Boris Johnson's remarkable progress. Labour's betrayal of its working-class roots under Corbyn led to a significant loss of support. Anderson's win in Ashfield with a large majority reflects a swing towards the Conservative party in Labour's traditional strongholds.

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Conservative Party's Support Hits Lowest Level Since 2022The support for the Conservative Party has reached its lowest level since October 2022, raising concerns for the party's future. The poll results indicate a long-term downwards trend that the prime minister has been unable to reverse.

Source: HuffPostUK - 🏆 108. / 51 Read more »