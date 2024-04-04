Cancelled Batman Project 'Apollo' Revealed

Once upon a time, developer Monolith was working on a Batman project called Apollo , which was eventually scrapped. The game would have featured stealth and combat mechanics inspired by the Arkham games, an open-world setting, and the foundation of Shadow of Mordor's Nemesis system.
Despite sharing glimpses of the game on social media, it never reached completion.
