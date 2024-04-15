Father receives apology after missing inquest into son's death

Officials have apologised to a grieving father who missed an inquest which found serious failings by hospital staff into the care of his poorly son. Lee Rawlinson wasn't told about the hearing into the death of his 12-year-old son due to an ' administrative error '.

Otherwise fit and healthy, Joel was on his PlayStation at home in Middleton when he collapsed on Sunday night, December 29, 2019. When he was taken to North Manchester General Hospital that night, medics concentrated on trying to find out the cause of the problems instead of recognising how poorly he was so he could be moved to a specialist children's hospital, the inquest heard.

Joel was stabilised and moved to Royal Manchester Children's Hospital at 5pm the following day, but his condition deteriorated again, the inquest heard. He was moved again and arrived at Alder Hey at 7.15pm - going into cardiac arrest on the journey - and he underwent emergency surgery. Joel died the following day at 2.20pm on January 1, 2020.

The train company manager told the MEN: "I had a phone call from a coroners' officer who apologised and said 'we hold our hands up, it's our error'. He said I had a right to make a formal complaint and he would understand if I wanted to do that." When the M.E.N. first reported the blunder, Lee said: "I was going to work and I just burst into tears on the train. I didn't want people to see me upset. I was a bit embarrassed so I had to go home. I stayed in bed all day, crying.

"It just makes me feel sick. I spoke to him and told him he was going to be okay and he passed away. To think they could have saved him if they had been quicker, it's terrible. It's devastating and really hard to live with that now." After she was told a new paediatric 'early warning score' had been introduced nationally which took account of parental feelings, Ms Messenger told the court: "It doesn't change that our lives are wrecked. The people in this room know where these failings are. We know there are failings."

