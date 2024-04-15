Shrews Found Dead Inside Discarded Beer Bottle at Glencoe

Two shrews were found dead at a beauty spot in Glencoe after being discovered stuck inside a discarded beer bottle .

One of the shrews can be seen confined in the neck of the bottle while the other appears to have drowned at the bottom. "Shrews like to crawl inside small holes for cover and to hunt for insects, but the smooth surface of a bottle often makes it impossible to get back out.

Shrews Beer Bottle Glencoe National Nature Reserve Litter

