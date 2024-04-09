Father Pays Emotional Tribute on Second Anniversary of Daughter's Death

The father of a 19-year-old killed by a dangerous driver has shared an emotional and heartfelt tribute on the second anniversary of her death. Charlotte Hope , from Shawbury , was killed instantly when a BMW smashed into her VW Polo, on the A53 at Upper Astley , on April 9, 2022. Charlotte, described as a 'selfless, loving, and caring' young woman, was driving her mother Helen home from Shrewsbury at the time of the crash.

Mrs Hope, who suffered serious injuries in the incident, only discovered her daughter's fate when she regained consciousness in the hospital later that day. Ashley Kosciekowski, of Knypersley Road, Stoke-on-Trent, was sentenced to six years and eight months in jail at Shrewsbury Crown Court after admitting causing death by dangerous driving. The court heard how Kosciekowski was found to have cannabis in his system following the crash, with police also discovering the stub of a joint in the foot-well of his vehicle. He had overtaken three cars at around 80mph shortly before the crash, before losing control and 'fishtailing' as he headed into a bend. Several drivers were forced to take evasive action, but tragedy struck when he ploughed into Charlotte's vehicle. Charlotte, a former Shawbury St Mary's Primary and Thomas Adams pupil, was in the second year of her training to become a primary school teacher at Edge Hill University at the tim

