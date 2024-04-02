Facebook Allegedly Gave Netflix Access to User Messages in Exchange for Data

Facebook's parent company Meta has allegedly given Netflix access to user's private messages in exchange for data, a bombshell lawsuit has claimed. The documents were filed as part of a major antitrust lawsuit against Meta, filed by two US citizens, Maximilian Klein and Sarah Grabert. It is revealed that Netflix had 'bespoke access' to user data, which the streaming company used to better tailor content for its own users.

The close partnership between the two companies developed during the time when Netflix's former CEO, Hastings, sat on Facebook's board and directed the companies' relationship. The companies also had custom partnerships and integrations to enhance Facebook's ad targeting and ranking models

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Meta sues ex infra VP for allegedly stealing top-secret datacenter blueprintsExec accused of using own work PC to swipe confidential AI and staffing docs for stealth cloud startup

Source: TheRegister - 🏆 67. / 61 Read more »

Facebook and Instagram down as users report isses with Meta sitesThousands have reported issues accessing both apps

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Meta is DOWN: Facebook, Instagram and Messenger hit with worldwide outage leaving users unable to...Meta's Facebook, Instagram and Messenger are down worldwide, leaving user unable to scroll, post and contact friends. The outage appeared around 10:45am ET, hitting the US and UK

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Commencal Meta HT XS Bridges Gap between Shred-Ready Kids & Adult All-Mountain BikesA new mini-mullet Commencal Meta HT XS alloy hardtail is the all-mountain and enduro ride to bridge the gap between kid’s & adult bikes…

Source: bikerumor - 🏆 65. / 61 Read more »

EU opens competition investigations into Apple, Google and MetaThe three tech giants are being investigated over concerns they have failed to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act.

Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »

EU opens competition investigations into Apple, Google and MetaThe three tech giants are being investigated over concerns they have failed to comply with the EU’s Digital Markets Act.

Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »