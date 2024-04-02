Facebook Allegedly Gave Netflix Access to User Messages in Exchange for Data

Facebook's parent company Meta has allegedly given Netflix access to user's private messages in exchange for data, a bombshell lawsuit has claimed. The documents were filed as part of a major antitrust lawsuit against Meta, filed by two US citizens, Maximilian Klein and Sarah Grabert. It is revealed that Netflix had 'bespoke access' to user data, which the streaming company used to better tailor content for its own users.
The close partnership between the two companies developed during the time when Netflix's former CEO, Hastings, sat on Facebook's board and directed the companies' relationship. The companies also had custom partnerships and integrations to enhance Facebook's ad targeting and ranking models
