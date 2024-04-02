Expert Reveals Simple Trick to Keep Clothes Smelling Fresh

A cleaning expert has revealed how you can keep your clothes smelling fresh by emptying out the washing machine filter. This simple step can help maintain the appliance's performance. The expert shared a video on TikTok, demonstrating how to locate and clean the filter.

By removing any trapped debris, you can prevent odors and ensure your clothes come out smelling clean.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gardening expert shares simple 5p trick to make Mother's Day flowers last longerJulian de Bosdari, CEO of UK plant nursery Ashridge, shares his top tips on how to make Mother's Day bouquets last longer.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Gardening expert shares simple 5p trick to make Mother's Day flowers last longerJulian de Bosdari, CEO of UK plant nursery Ashridge, shares his top tips on how to make Mother's Day bouquets last longer.

Source: DailyMailUK - 🏆 7. / 90 Read more »

Millions of Gmail users to secure big free upgrade in DAYS that could finally kill spam for good...I’m a tech expert – my genius Gmail trick reveals who is selling your data

Source: TheSun - 🏆 64. / 61 Read more »

Expert shares 'simple' 28p hack to clean kitchen hobs with easeCleaning kitchen hobs can be a real chore, but a property expert has shared a 'simple, budget-friendly' hack that uses two everyday household items to get them gleaming

Source: nottslive - 🏆 96. / 52 Read more »

Monty Don's simple trick to remove moss from lawn to make grass 'thicker'Moss is a common issue in lawns and gardens, thriving in damp, shaded environments. It forms dense, carpet-like patches and competes with grass for nutrients and moisture

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Kitchen hack to stop pot boiling over with one simple trick hailed as geniusPeople love the neat trick with many not knowing how they didn't know this before.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »