FA Investigates Potential Agent Rule Breaches in Defoe's Transfer

The Football Association is investigating potential breaches of agent rules in Jermain Defoe's transfer from Tottenham to Portsmouth. It has been revealed that Defoe, Spurs chairman Daniel Levy, and then-Portsmouth manager Harry Redknapp dealt with an unlicensed agent during the negotiations. The FA is reviewing evidence and attempting to interview former Wembley staff. Previous breaches of agent rules have resulted in point deductions, transfer bans, and suspensions for club officials.





