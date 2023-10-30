9 best Rangers free transfers as Butland mixes it with Weir, Wallace and Defoe

Rangers' big money buys in the summer have been in the firing line as Michael Beale paid the price for his poor recruitment.

Butland joined the the Light Blues on a free transfer following the expiration of his Crystal Palace contract and has already earned the approval of new manager Philippe Clement, just two weeks into his tenure as boss, with the Belgian shutting down any talk of an exit and vowing to rebuild his Rangers side around the Englishman.

Clement insisted he is "really happy" with Butland in his team and hailed the keeper's personality on and off the pitch. The manager also suggested the shot stopper will be a "key figure" for him to build his team around "for the next couple of years". Given his early success, here Record Sport takes a look at some of the best most successful free transfers. headtopics.com

Leon Balogun Back at Ibrox for a second spell, the centre back initially made the switch from Wigan Athletic in 2020 before he moved on to QPR in 2022. Michael Beale brought him back to Rangers this summer to try and ease the pressure in the backline following several injuries.

Jermain Defoe The former England international made the switch from Bournemouth for nothing in 2020 after his loan deal the previous season was made permanent. Defoe joined the Gers back when Steven Gerrard was in the dug out and was an important player on the pitch and in the dressing room. headtopics.com

Allan McGregor Came through the youth ranks at Rangers and became a multiple trophy winner after establishing himself as No. 1 under Walter Smith before leaving Glasgow to join Turkish side Besiktas following the Ibrox's side's financial collapse. After stints with Hull City and Cardiff City, the Scotland international returned to Rangers for free in 2018 under Steven Gerrard and played a huge part in their their historic title win under Steven Gerrard.

