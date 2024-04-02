Ex-Green MSP criticizes SNP-Green government's Land Reform Bill

Ex-Green MSP Andy Wightman has brutally slammed the SNP-Green government’s flagship Land Reform Bill, claiming its impact will be “non-existent”. In a scathing rebuke, the land campaigner said the legislation amounted to “the least ambitious land reform bill ever introduced to the Scottish Parliament”. It follows previous bids to reform who owns land in Scotland to make it fairer and less of a monopoly for the rich.

Scotland has some of the most concentrated land ownership in the western world with half of all private land owned by just 400 people. When the new Bill was published earlier this month, Wightman’s former party the Scottish Greens hailed it as a “huge step forward in Scotland's land reform journey”. But Wightman, who quit the party in 2020 in a row over trans issues, said the Holyrood proposals are “unlikely to have any meaningful impact” on the super-wealthy’s hold on Scotlan

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Daily_Record / 🏆 9. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Ex-Green MSP Andy Wightman brutally slams new SNP-Green land reform billIn a scathing rebuke, Wightman said the legislation amounted to “the least ambitious land reform bill ever introduced to the Scottish Parliament”.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Land reform Scotland: Data shows more land owned by less peopleLAND ownership in Scotland has become more concentrated despite two decades of land reform legislation, according to a new study.

Source: SunScotNational - 🏆 49. / 63 Read more »

Housing benefit reform would 'end uncertainty for tenants', claims SNP ministerEXCLUSIVE: Scottish housing minister Paul McLennan has written to UK Housing Secretary Michael Gove urging him to link Local Housing Allowance (LHA) rates to rents.

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Morocco Allocates 1 Million Hectares of Land for Green Hydrogen ProjectsMorocco is offering 1 million hectares of public land to attract green hydrogen investments. The first stage of the project will provide investors with 300,000 hectares of land. The country aims to play a major role in global energy transition.

Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »

Plans to build 800 homes on Albrighton green belt landThe proposals would see up to 800 homes, a secondary school and a care home built in Albrighton.

Source: BBCShropshire - 🏆 86. / 53 Read more »

Search for missing man Richard Parker enters third weekRichard Parker was last seen in Wrea Green on Monday 4 March Pic: Fylde Police A search for 14 days to trace a man missing from Wrea Green has covered land

Source: blogpreston - 🏆 82. / 55 Read more »