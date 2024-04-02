Ex-Green MSP criticizes SNP-Green government's Land Reform Bill

Ex-Green MSP Andy Wightman has brutally slammed the SNP-Green government’s flagship Land Reform Bill, claiming its impact will be “non-existent”. In a scathing rebuke, the land campaigner said the legislation amounted to “the least ambitious land reform bill ever introduced to the Scottish Parliament”. It follows previous bids to reform who owns land in Scotland to make it fairer and less of a monopoly for the rich.
Scotland has some of the most concentrated land ownership in the western world with half of all private land owned by just 400 people. When the new Bill was published earlier this month, Wightman’s former party the Scottish Greens hailed it as a “huge step forward in Scotland's land reform journey”. But Wightman, who quit the party in 2020 in a row over trans issues, said the Holyrood proposals are “unlikely to have any meaningful impact” on the super-wealthy’s hold on Scotlan
