Former Israeli Prime Minister Calls for Immediate Removal of Benjamin Netanyahu

A former prime minister of Israel has told Sky News he thinks Benjamin Netanyahu should be 'removed immediately'.Ehud Olmert says he believes the prime minister has 'failed the country' and branded the way he is handling the conflict and the internal situation in Israel 'completely outrageous'.He said: 'I think the main thing that must be said against Netanyahu is that he fails to take the necessary measures to protect civilians and get back the hostages.

'It seems that he is holding back the efforts by those who are taking part in the negotiations with Qatar and the US and that is appalling.'Asked if he thought there was some way Mr Netanyahu could be removed from office, he said: 'I certainly hope so.''The protest movement is growing, and I think they all want to bring down the government for their mistakes, their failures, wrong judgement and lack of responsibility in handling international affairs which is damaging our relationship with the US and Europe,' he sai

