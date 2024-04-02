Energy Companies Accused of Profiting at the Expense of Consumers

Energy companies are taking consumers for fools by raking in a £420billion profit bonanza in the last four years, campaigners claim. Just 20 companies have made a combined £420bn since 2020, according to the End Fuel Poverty Coalition campaign. Russia's invasion of Ukraine in 2022 triggered a surge in wholesale energy prices, leading to fattened profits for energy firms but also raised bills.
Simon Francis, coordinator of the End Fuel Poverty Coalition, said: "The energy firms are taking us for April fools. "These numbers may look like fantastic amounts to shareholders, but the reality is these profits have caused pain and suffering among people in fuel poverty." Energy debts, meanwhile, have hit a record £2.9bn. Shock research earlier this month found one in three households in Scotland live in fuel poverty – with 18 per cent in "extreme poverty
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »
Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »
Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »
Source: OilandEnergy - 🏆 34. / 68 Read more »
Cost of living energy bills: What is the energy price cap?The £238 fall over the year equates to around £20 saved each month for the average household in England, Scotland and Wales
Source: Observer_Owl - 🏆 18. / 72 Read more »
Energy bills: Take your energy meter readings this weekendThe average household in England, Wales and Scotland will pay £1,690 a year for their energy, a reduction of £238
Source: Glasgow_Times - 🏆 76. / 59 Read more »