Evacuation of Gaza's Injured Children to UAE for Medical Treatment

The shattered limbs, burnt skin and broken bones of the passengers on board the Etihad flight to Abu Dhabi depict the horrifying reality of Gaza 's destruction. Dozens of patients, largely children, are being evacuated to the UAE to receive critical medical treatment on a commercial plane that has been converted into a flying hospital .

The Daily Mail was granted permission by the UAE authorities to join them on the Boeing 777 where we witnessed up close a scale of suffering that is difficult to comprehend. These shocking pictures, which include a little boy who was shot at by the IDF in an ambulance, come after Israeli drone pilots this week killed three British war heroes dispensing aid in the territor

