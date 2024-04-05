MP admits involvement in 'honeytrap' sexting scandal

William Wragg says he is "mortified" after admitting his involvement in a 'honeytrap' sexting scandal in which he says he was "manipulated". Mr Wragg, told The Times he handed over the personal phone numbers of colleagues to a man he met on Grindr , a gay dating app. He admitted he shared the details after sending intimate pictures of himself to the user, adding he was "scared" that the man "had compromising things on me".

It is now understood two MPs have sent explicit images of themselves after being contacted by various senders under different aliases. The colleagues — which included several MPs, members of their staff and a political journalist — were sent unsolicited flirtatious messages from senders calling themselves “Charlie” or “Abi”. Leicestershire Police confirmed they are investigating a report of malicious communications. A force spokesperson is investigating a report of malicious communications after a number of unsolicited messages were sent to a Leicestershire MP last month

MP Honeytrap Sexting Scandal Manipulated Grindr Explicit Images Malicious Communications Investigation

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

