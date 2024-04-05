Woman's £16,000 inheritance seized by Government over carer's allowance overpayment

The Government has faced criticism after seizing a woman’s £16,000 inheritance because she was overpaid her carer’s allowance while looking after her mum. Vivienne Groom, 59, was prosecuted for failing to declare her minimum wage job at the Co-op while also caring for her mum over five years. Ms Groom said she was told by a social worker she did not have to declare the income to the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP).

However, after the DWP discovered she had a job at the store in Tarvin, near Chester, she was ordered to pay back £16,800. Initially, Ms Groom agreed to a £30-a-month payment plan with the department to give back the money paid to her between 2014 and 2019.But when the government discovered she was due to inherit the £16,000 sum following the death of her mum, it decided to seize it to claim back “taxpayers’ money”.Ms Groom said she was devastated following the incident, saying she was only following “that lady’s rules

Government Criticism Inheritance Carer's Allowance Overpayment Prosecution Minimum Wage Job Co-Op Caring Mum Payment Plan Taxpayers' Money

