Endangered Bornean Orangutan Baby Born at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay

An endangered Bornean orangutan baby has been welcomed into the world at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay in Florida .

The mother, Luna, is recuperating from surgery and will be reunited with the baby once she is stabilized. A newborn female endangered Bornean orangutan that was delivered by cesarean section on Saturday, April 13, 2024, in Tampa, Florida.Busch Gardens Tampa Bay is part of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums’ Species Survival Plan, which focuses on managing threatened populations and educates visitors about the animals.Credit: AP

