Three People Killed and One Critical After Car Crash in West London

Three people in their early twenties have died and another is in a critical condition after a car crash near the Staples Corner retail park in westFive men were in the same car when it was involved in an accident just before 11.30pm on Sunday, the Metropolitan Police said.Police, fire and land and air ambulance crews were called to the scene, where the three men were pronounced dead and two others taken to hospital.

“An urgent police investigation is under way to establish the full circumstances, led by detectives from the Met’s Serious Collision Investigation Unit. “Officers are in the process of informing the families of the five young people. The families will be supported by specialist officers. I send them my sincere condolences.”Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...

Car Crash Fatalities Critical Condition Investigation West London

