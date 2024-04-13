Study Shows City Gardens Can Have a Greater Impact on Nature Than Country Gardens

Study finds you 'get a better return on your investment' by making a city garden more insect-friendly than you do a country garden. Homes surrounded by traffic fumes and miles of asphalt may seem like the least auspicious places to cultivate a garden to give nature a helping hand.
How will wildlife be able to even find you if you live in the middle of a concrete desert? But would-be town and city centre horticulturalists can take inspiration from research which shows that they have the power to make a much bigger difference to nature than their counterparts in the countryside and in leafy suburbs. The study looked at what happened when gardeners in different areas set out to improve the habitat offered by their gardens, by adding more insect-friendly plants. In rural or suburban areas, turning a garden from “low” to “high” quality led to a satisfactory 55 per cent increase in the number of species of butterflies present. But gardeners living in harsher urban environments who went through the same process did even better, and saw a 71 per cent rise in butterfly species. “You’re getting a better return for your investment in urban areas – seeing a steeper improvement in an urban area than in the countryside,” he said. Butterfly experts have pointed the long distances that the insects can travel and the fact that some species prefer the warmer temperatures in cities, as factors that help to explain the results
Study City Gardens Country Gardens Nature Insects Urban Areas Rural Areas Suburban Areas Butterfly Species Investment
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: LeedsNews - 🏆 48. / 63 Read more »
Source: NewsMedical - 🏆 19. / 71 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »
Source: medical_xpress - 🏆 101. / 51 Read more »