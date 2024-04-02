Empty shops in Nottingham to be transformed into £25m health centre

Empty shops on a dilapidated Nottingham city centre street will be reused as part of a "vital" £25m health centre after NHS plans were approved.

Nottingham City Council has approved plans to redevelop the former Claire’s Accessories, Mountain Warehouse and Holland and Barrett shops at the partially-demolished Broadmarsh Centre on Lister Gate into a Community Diagnostic Centre (CDC), which Nottingham University Hospital NHS Trust will use to quickly test patients without them having to go to hospital. The facility has been described as a "one-stop shop", providing direct access to diagnostics services such as MRI, CT, x-ray, ultrasound, echocardiography, ECG, and lung function testing. NHS bosses explained this would help reduce the backlog of patients waiting for diagnostic tests and support GPs in Nottingham and Nottinghamshire. The empty units will be stripped back and the remaining concrete structure's roof and plant room will be refurbishe

