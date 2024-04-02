Chester Racecourse Introduces The Clubhouse for 2024 Hospitality

Chester Racecourse has introduced a new hospitality offering for 2024 with the launch of The Clubhouse. Found within the Festival Village at the world’s oldest racecourse, The Clubhouse offers a "casual luxury dining experience" for up to 160 guests. It's furnished by the award-winning Bridgman, one of the UK’s leading luxury furniture and accessory specialists. The Clubhouse aims to brings the outside in, allowing guests to relax and dine in comfort.
Live cooking stations will be the focus, with a variety of seafood, classic British Deli dishes and a Teppanyaki grill. Mini-desserts, snacks and an inclusive drinks menu are also included in the package. It's close enough to the racecourse rails so that visitors immerse themselves in everything that Chester Racecourse has to offer
