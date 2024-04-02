Belfast Boxer Dedicates Title Win to Late Cousin

Belfast boxer Ruadhan Farrell dedicated his first professional title win to his cousin and 'best mate' who died from cancer last year. Farrell claimed a points win over Connor Kerr in a pulsating BUI Celtic super-bantamweight showdown at the Ulster Hall on Saturday night. The North Belfast fighter was declared the winner in a 78-75 decision following eight absorbing rounds at the iconic city centre venue.

Farrell suffered the loss of his cousin Mark McDonald and Aunt Rosie McGahan in the space of two months, a double tragedy that rocked his world and threatened to derail his boxing career. He wore his cousin's name on his fight shorts on Saturday night, and was quick to remember Mark in the aftermath of his big win. He told DAZN: "It's unbelievable. Here I am now, the BUI Celtic champion.

