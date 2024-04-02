The Liverpool Wedding Show Returns to Help Couples Plan Their Perfect Day

The Liverpool Wedding Show is back to cater to the bride and groom's every need. On Sunday, April 7, from midday until 4pm, visitors can expect an afternoon filled with ideas, inspiration and wedding fun. There's a chance to check out over 30 of the region’s leading wedding suppliers and enjoy a series of catwalk shows and live music while chatting with creatives from the world of event décor, fashion, and beauty.

The event seeks to help couples with weighing up their venue options, ring shopping, booking a top MUA, arranging finishing touches or finding the perfect dress. READ MORE: Terrifying and poignant footage caught on Ring doorbells READ MORE: 54 brilliant photos capture April in Liverpool through the years Taking inspiration from their recent show at the Exhibition Centre, organisers Vikki Sweeney and Lindsey Devlin say that The St George’s Hall Wedding Show will have everything couples need to plan their perfect da

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Big Gay Wedding review: BBC show whitewashes ongoing fight for LGBTQ rightsThis celebration of a decade of same-sex marriage in England and Wales was half fascinating history, half painful bore

Source: i newspaper - 🏆 8. / 89 Read more »

Liverpool ONE to Host Classic Characters for Liverpool Comic Con 2024Classic characters from film, television and comic books will take over Liverpool ONE this spring to welcome the arrival of Liverpool Comic Con 2024. The event returns to Liverpool's Exhibition Centre with exciting selfie opportunities and pop-up appearances from characters from Star Wars, Doctor Who, Pirates of the Caribbean, and Ghostbusters.

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Klopp was not Liverpool’s first choice either: Mourinho, Wenger offer Liverpool hope after Alonso ‘snub’Jurgen Klopp was not Liverpool's primary candidate, Newcastle messed up one appointment and Spurs seem incapable of getting their favourite.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

Why Liverpool should ‘excuse’ Xabi Alonso for Anfield no-show – and what Man City ‘expulsion’?The England flag shirt and Ben White controversies sadly continue but some are more concerned with pretending the world revolves around Liverpool.

Source: F365 - 🏆 5. / 97 Read more »

John Bishop announces Liverpool Empire showTickets for the Back At It comedy tour go on sale this week

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

'I’m delighted' John Bishop announces Liverpool Empire showTickets for the Back At It comedy tour go on sale this week

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »