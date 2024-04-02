Manchester United target Jason Wilcox for director of football role

Jason Wilcox has recently emerged as a target for Manchester United as Sir Jim Ratcliffe looks to appoint a director of football. Since acquiring a stake and taking the reins at Old Trafford, the British billionaire has set out to take the Red Devils back to 'the very top of English, European and world football'. He's made great progress so far on his mission to rebuild the club, forking out millions on several boardroom appointments.

The likes of Sir David Brailsford and Omar Berrada, who worked closely with Wilcox during a period at Manchester City, have been brought in to steer Manchester United in the right direction. Ratcliffe has shown no sign of slowing down either, with his next task reportedly being the appointment of a director of football. The Manchester Evening News understands that the Red Devils have approached Southampton about Wilcox

