Employees Can Now Request Flexible Working from Day One

Employees can now request flexible working from their first day in a new job, thanks to changes in the law that came into effect today. Workplace experts believe these new rights could benefit millions of workers. Previously, this right was only applicable if an employee had been with their employer for 26 weeks or more.

Also in the ECHO: DWP to offer more help to many working parents Also in the ECHO: Cheapest prices for petrol and diesel in Merseyside this weekend Peter Cheese, the chief executive of the Chartered Institute of Personnel and Development (CIPD), said: "This new day one right stands to benefit millions of people, helping them to balance their work and life commitments and give them more say and more opportunity in where and how they work

Employees Flexible Working Law Rights Workplace Job

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



EchoWhatsOn / 🏆 74. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Miriam Margolyes takes swipe at Harry Potter fans after wedding night requestMiriam Margolyes told Harry Potter fans she's 'worried about them'

Source: leedslivenews - 🏆 118. / 51 Read more »

Pep Guardiola makes special request as Jurgen Klopp reveals private phone call after Liverpool exit announcementPep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp will meet in the Premier League for the final time on Sunday as Liverpool host Man City.

Source: sportbible - 🏆 89. / 53 Read more »

Liverpool vs Man City kick-off time was changed due to police requestLiverpool host Manchester City in a huge Premier League clash on Sunday afternoon, with the match being broadcast live on TV around the world

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Prince William steps out for first time following Palace's requestPrince William visited the Oval cricket ground in London on Friday - as he celebrated one of his s Earthshot Prize winners after they scored a multi-million pound landmark contract

Source: Daily_Record - 🏆 9. / 89 Read more »

Princess Kate's wedding cake maker recalls surprising 'informal' requestThe Prince and Princess of Wales did not want an 'ostentatious' wedding cake

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Daniel Ricciardo makes big RB request as Max Verstappen shares F1 future updateIt's go, go go on Thursday's fast-paced F1 news roundup...

Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »