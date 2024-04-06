Yellowstone Actor Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead After Going Missing

Yellowstone spin-off actor Cole Brings Plenty has been found dead days after going missing. The 27-year-old's body was found in a wooded area amid a domestic violence investigation in Kansas , the Johnson County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. Crime scene investigators and the medical examiner were at the location, but the young actor's cause of death is unknown at this time, reports the Mirror.

Two days earlier Brings Plenty was charged in a nearby county with aggravated burglary, domestic battery and criminal restraint. An arrest warrant was issued. His uncle Mo Brings Plenty who was also a star in Yellowstone and acts as a cultural adviser for Native American issues on both that show and 1923, took to Instagram asking his 171k followers for help locating his missing family member on Easter Sunday. According to a press release, Cole was wanted by police at the time after a caller, reported to be an unnamed woman, was screaming at an apartment in Lawrenc

Yellowstone Actor Cole Brings Plenty Dead Missing Domestic Violence Investigation Kansas

Actor Cole Brings Plenty Found Dead in KansasThe body of actor Cole Brings Plenty has been discovered in Kansas after police issued a warrant for his arrest on Tuesday. Plenty gained fame with his role in 1923, the prequel to the popular TV show Yellowstone, where his uncle Moses J. Brings Plenty appears regularly. The 27-year-old was reported as missing on Tuesday, when Kansas police also said he was wanted in relation to a domestic violence incident that occurred days before. The 27-year-old's body was discovered late Friday morning by Kansas Sheriff's officers in Johnson County, according to a Police received a call at approximately 11:45 am about an unoccupied vehicle on Homestead Lane near Edgerton. When they went to check it out, they soon discovered the body of a deceased man in the woods near the car.

