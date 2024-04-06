BMW's Entry into MotoGP Becomes More Likely with Management Change

A change in the management structure of the famous manufacturer has increased the possibility that they could enter the world’s top two-wheel racing series. MotoGP will introduce new technical regulations from 2027, which could level the playing field and offer the best possible time for newcomers to immediately be competitive.
“It’s one thing for it to be possible, and another for it to be feasible,” Carmelo Ezpeleta said about BMW’s entry to“I think we won’t have to wait more than a month, a month and a half, and then the manufacturers can consider the possibilities. “It would be important for other manufacturers to come in. And BMW is a very important manufacturer.”But they have found success in WorldSBK, claiming their first race since coming back as a factory team through Toprak Razgatlioglu this season. But it is the introduction of Markus Flasch as the new boss at BMW Motorrad which has accelerated the possibility of entering MotoG
