Eddie Howe Agrees to Sell Newcastle United Player Due to FFP Restrictions

Eddie Howe has already agreed to sell a Newcastle United player due to FFP restrictions!!! I know so many people these days have such short-term memories BUT surely journalists should be capable of remembering something only months ago, the last transfer window!“With Financial Fair Play, you sort of have to trade otherwise, for us, this summer, we would be stuck in a position where we couldn’t recruit players the other way.“Financial Fair Play forced that to a degree.

“We could make a stance not to sell Maxi, but then we’d be in a position where we couldn’t recruit Sandro (Tonali) or any other player, so our hands would have been tied. “We knew this summer, the likelihood is we’d have to sell a player to trade, and that looks like it will happen. Sometimes these things have to happen for club to grow. “Maxi is a top player and we definitely don’t want to lose him. We want to strengthen the group, but sometimes these things happen and we have to accept tha





NUFCTheMag » / 🏆 124. in UK We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Newcastle United's Future Depends on Eddie Howe and Dan AshworthEddie Howe and Dan Ashworth are the key figures for Newcastle United's future. The club cannot repeat what Chelsea and Man City did with their takeovers. NUFC signings have to be young and promising players who can be bought at a reasonable price.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle United fans find positives despite lossDespite losing the match, Newcastle United fans find positives in the performance of Alexander Isak and another aspect that went unnoticed.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Sunderland allocates 6,000 tickets to Newcastle United fansKevin Phillips reacts to Sunderland's decision to allocate 6,000 tickets to Newcastle United fans and decorate the Black Cats Bar with Newcastle United-themed banners.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle United Announces Inaugural Members of Fan Advisory BoardAn official announcement by Newcastle United Football Club reveals the first members of the Fan Advisory Board (FAB), a supporter board established as part of the club's Fan Engagement Plan.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Saudi Arabia PIF's Investment in Newcastle United and Saudi Pro LeagueSaudi Arabia PIF purchased a controlling stake in Newcastle United and later invested in Saudi Pro League clubs to boost the league's global standing and potentially host the World Cup.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »

Newcastle United Fan Speculates Conspiracy Behind Away Draws in Cup CompetitionsA Newcastle United fan discusses the possibility of a conspiracy behind the team's frequent away draws in cup competitions since the takeover.

Source: NUFCTheMag - 🏆 124. / 51 Read more »