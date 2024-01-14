Houthis Vow Retaliation Against US and UK Attacks in Yemen

Huge crowds poured out onto the streets of Sana'a, the capital of Yemen, as the Houthis vowed to retaliate against America and British attacks inside the country. A spokesman for the Yemeni armed forces in the Houthi-controlled north of the country said in a televised statement that the bombardment 'will not go unanswered and unpunished'. The overnight military action appears to have deterred the rhetoric not one bit.

The spokesman went on to directly link the aggression and the Houthis' action against ships in the Red Sea with the war in Gaza. 'This brutal aggression will not deter Yemen from its position of supporting and standing with the oppression of the Palestinian people,' he said. The ongoing war in Yemen is often called 'the forgotten war' because of the difficulties of reporting from inside the country and a lack of international will to bring the conflict to an en





Houthi Rebels Warn of Fierce Response to US-led AttacksYemen's Iranian-backed Houthi rebels warn that any attack by US-led forces on Houthi targets will result in a strong military retaliation. The US and UK have launched strikes against the Houthi rebels in the Red Sea. The retaliatory strike comes after the Houthis carried out numerous attacks on commercial shipping, claiming it is to stop Israel's war on Hamas.

