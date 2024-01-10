Saudi Arabia PIF's Investment in Newcastle United and Saudi Pro League

Saudi Arabia PIF purchased an 80 per cent controlling stake in Newcastle United in October 2021. In June 2023, Saudi Arabia PIF then bought majority 75 per cent stakes in Saudi Pro League clubs Al-Ittihad, Al-Ahli, Al-Nassr and Al-Hilal.

This was announced as part of a much wider major investment in domestic Saudi football, to try and help spark a rise for it (Saudi Pro League) to become one of the top ten leagues in the world, with also it being part of their even wider plan, to host the World Cup in Saudi Arabia. However, to others, the only reason for this astonishing huge investment in their domestic football in summer 2023, by Saudi Arabia PIF, was to actually benefit Newcastle Unite





