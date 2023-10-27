Drunk man caused havoc in shop after finding out ex was pregnant

A drunk Nottinghamshire man created havoc in a shop after learning his ex-partner was pregnant with his child. Zac Rowland, 29, of Manor Road, Eastwood went to the Co-op Food store on Maws Lane in Kimberley at around 5pm on September 16.

He had binged on booze after finding out his ex-partner was pregnant and when staff at the shop had refused to serve him, he lashed out. Rowland damaged three milk cartons, leaving the floor covered in milk, and a can of Stella Artois.

He then threatened a member of staff, before fleeing the scene with three stolen Birra Moretti beers. Nottingham Magistrates Court heard the victim was now afraid he would be abused again and said he now "looked over his shoulder" for Rowland while at work.Sian Hall, mitigating, said her client had not remembered the incident afterwards but explained he thought the behaviour was "unforgivable" and had been "very upset" by his actions. headtopics.com

Rowland had previously pleaded guilty to the charges of criminal damage, theft and threatening behaviour against him on October 6. Sentencing him on Friday, October 27, presiding magistrate Jane McGregor, said: "You were highly intoxicated and you went into a shop and threatened shopkeepers and it was completely unwarranted.

"On the other hand, we have heard your embarrassment and that you have apologised to people and intend to apologise to ." He was given a 12-month community order with 12 rehabilitation days and 100 hours of unpaid work. He was told to pay a total of £310.39 to the court, including £100 compensation to the shop worker, £11.39 to Co-op itself for the damaged and stolen goods, a victim surcharge and court costs. headtopics.com

Read more:

nottslive »

