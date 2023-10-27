Stephen Flynn demands Parliament recall if Israel start full invasion

Speaking on Twitter/X, Flynn said"it'd be inconceivable for the doors of the UK Parliament to remain shut".

The UK Parliament is closing down in preparation for Charles's King's Speech on November 7, where he will set out the UK Government's plans for the final parliamentary session ahead of the next election.Responding to the news that the IDF had expanded ground operations into Gaza, Flynn said: "If accurate, and a ground incursion is about to occur, it’d be inconceivable for the doors of the UK Parliament to remain shut.

"With UK citizens trapped in Gaza and potential for huge regional and international impact, a recall would have to take place to press for a ceasefire."We can't get through to our family who have been trapped in this war zone for almost 3 weeks.However, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and leader of the opposition Sir Keir Starmer have not yet joined calls. headtopics.com

In a press conference with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, Sunak previously said"we want you to win".He later backtracked on Wednesday in a statement on Twitter/X, where he said"we have repeatedly said that aid, fuel, water, electricity and medicines must be urgently ramped up both through what can come in through the Rafah crossing and through Israel turning back on the supplies it controls".

It’s clear that the amount of aid and essential utilities getting into Gaza is completely insufficient to meet the humanitarian emergency on the ground.Why are you making commenting on The National only available to subscribers? headtopics.com

Read more:

SunScotNational »

Israel-Hamas war: Satellite data shows Israel intensifying bombing of south GazaSky News analysis of satellite radar suggests that Israel has intensified its bombing of southern Gaza in the last two weeks, despite ordering residents of the north to flee southwards. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel sends tanks into Gaza as troops complete 'ground incursion'Israel's Army Radio reports that ground forces carried out a 'relatively large' operation aimed at attacking Hamas positions in Gaza. In a live television address to the nation last night, Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel was 'getting prepared' for a ground invasion. Read more ⮕

Israel-Hamas war: Israel Defence Forces conducts 'targeted raid from the sea' in southern GazaNavy vessels and aircraft took part in the activity. Read more ⮕

Israel-Gaza latest: Israel conducts 'sea raid'; US fighter jets strike Iran-linked locations in SyriaThe Israeli military said it conducted a 'targeted raid from the sea' in southern Gaza overnight. And the US launched retaliatory airstrikes on two locations in eastern Syria linked to Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps, according to the Pentagon. Read more ⮕

Dancing On Ice announces replacement for Gogglebox's Stephen Lustig-WebbStephen shared the news on Wednesday that he had undergone surgery and was forced to pull out of the show Read more ⮕

Georgia Harrison Shares Cruel Parting Words Ex-Boyfriend Had For Her Prior To Stephen Bear VerdictThe reality star said it left her her “crying in bed for two days straight” and developing “trust issues”. Read more ⮕