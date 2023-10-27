This Morning fans name popular pair as show's 'dream' hosts

This Morning viewers have shared their support as Alison Hammond and Dermot O'Leary are set to go back to their usual Friday presenting. The ITV stars have been on the iconic blue sofa for the past two weeks, following Holly Willoughby's departure from the show.

Rylan Clark and Josie Gibson are set to take over the reins from Monday, as Alison and Dermot will return to their usual Friday presenting. Fans have, however, expressed their wish for the 'dream' duo to be on the show permanently.

In a post on Instagram, Alison said: "What a wonderful two weeks half term at @thismorning with the incredible @dermotoleary and the fantastic crew/team who put this wonderful show together. Thank you for all your lovely comments and support."You guys are in for a treat next week as @rylan and @josiegibson85 take the reins for the next week or so and we will be back on Fridays. See you then. headtopics.com

Dermot added: "The best two weeks with this one , the lovely humans who make up our team and crew and a whole host of friendly, interesting faces. Have a great weekend, best of luck to @rylan and @josiegibson85 for next week!"

Fans were quick to respond, expressing their support for the pair. One user said: "Don't think ITV can find a better duo! Love the connection between you both." Another one added: "Good vibes with you two. Not watched it in ages." Someone else said the pair are a 'dream'. headtopics.com

"The dream for me would be you and Dermot Mondays to Thursdays and Rylan and Josie on Fridays." Someone else added: "You two are my favourite duo so hopefully you will go full-time." One other user thanked the pair, saying: "@alisonhammond55 @dermotoleary Thank you both very much for a brilliant 10 days, I thoroughly enjoyed you both presenting. Have a lovely rest of Friday and a lovely weekend. Lots of love."

