Discovering the Beauty of Alonissos Island

Stepping off the boat at Patitiri village – Alonissos ’ main port that connects the little isle to its more famous neighbours Skiathos and Skopelos - tiny tavernas and cafes dot the glistening seafront, while traditional white-washed villages, pine forests and olive groves complete the idyllic backdrop. Europe’s monk seal – one of the rarest mammals in Europe – as well as around 300 species of fish and 80 types of bird.

It means Alonissos’ beaches are among the cleanest in the world and I delight in spotting trumpetfish and sea urchins as I snorkel off the pebbled sands of Agios Dimitrios beach in the north-east of the island. Home for my getaway is the Marpunta Resort in the south-west, built in the style of a traditional fishermen’s village. Rooms perch on a secluded hilltop offering breathtaking views of the island, and there are three private pebble beaches hidden in coves, plus a huge swimming poo

Alonissos Island Greece Beaches Wildlife Villages Marpunta Resort

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Discovering the Beauty of MallorcaThe creative director of Camper shares his experience of living in Mallorca and his favorite activities on the island.

Source: ftenergy - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »

Love Island winner wows fans with 'natural' beauty as she goes makeup freeLove Island star Amber Gill showcased her 'natural' beauty as she ditched her makeup to get her eyebrows done and fans couldn't stop gushing about her 'pretty face'

Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »

Fenty Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics & more - are celebrity beauty brands worth the hype?From Fenty Beauty to Kylie Cosmetics and Haus Labs, there are endless celeb beauty brands – but which ones are worth trying?

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

How a Beauty Editor spring cleans her beauty stashA new season is just around the corner, and here’s how Donna Francis prepares

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

Beauty Bay's 'Beauty Baykery' Event in ManchesterBeauty Bay recently held a pop-up shop event called 'Beauty Baykery' in Manchester, offering shoppers the chance to browse top beauty brands and win goodies. Local skincare expert, That Girl Grace, also provided free consultations. Chloe Wise, senior influencer and PR manager at Beauty Bay, guided attendees through the event.

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

New Charlotte Tilbury Plumpgasm gloss gave us fuller lips in secondsOur expert beauty team have been trialling the new lip gloss on the beauty scene

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »