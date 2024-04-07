Discovering the Beauty of Alonissos Island

Stepping off the boat at Patitiri village – Alonissos ’ main port that connects the little isle to its more famous neighbours Skiathos and Skopelos - tiny tavernas and cafes dot the glistening seafront, while traditional white-washed villages, pine forests and olive groves complete the idyllic backdrop. Europe’s monk seal – one of the rarest mammals in Europe – as well as around 300 species of fish and 80 types of bird.
It means Alonissos’ beaches are among the cleanest in the world and I delight in spotting trumpetfish and sea urchins as I snorkel off the pebbled sands of Agios Dimitrios beach in the north-east of the island. Home for my getaway is the Marpunta Resort in the south-west, built in the style of a traditional fishermen’s village. Rooms perch on a secluded hilltop offering breathtaking views of the island, and there are three private pebble beaches hidden in coves, plus a huge swimming poo
Alonissos Island Greece Beaches Wildlife Villages Marpunta Resort
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: ftenergy - 🏆 47. / 63 Read more »
Source: OK_Magazine - 🏆 12. / 84 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »