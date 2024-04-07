Quirky Dorset Knob Festival Celebrates Traditional Biscuit

The quirky event is a celebration of the traditional Dorset knob biscuit — a dry and tough delicacy made from bread dough. The festival’s highlight is the knob-throwing contest to see who can hurl the pyramid-shaped biscuit the furthest. Those other knob games include splat-the-knob, putt-the-knob, guess the weight of the big knob, knob darts and knob painting will be going ahead. The one-day festival takes place on July 14 at Chilfrome , near Cattistock in Dorset .
It was first held in 2008 and was last staged in 2019 when 8,000 people descended on Kingston Maurward College near. And in 2022 it was shelved as it became too big to be run by the small voluntary village committee
Dorset Knob Festival Traditional Biscuit Knob-Throwing Contest Knob Games Chilfrome Dorset
