Quirky Dorset Knob Festival Celebrates Traditional Biscuit

The quirky event is a celebration of the traditional Dorset knob biscuit — a dry and tough delicacy made from bread dough. The festival’s highlight is the knob-throwing contest to see who can hurl the pyramid-shaped biscuit the furthest. Those other knob games include splat-the-knob, putt-the-knob, guess the weight of the big knob, knob darts and knob painting will be going ahead. The one-day festival takes place on July 14 at Chilfrome , near Cattistock in Dorset .

It was first held in 2008 and was last staged in 2019 when 8,000 people descended on Kingston Maurward College near. And in 2022 it was shelved as it became too big to be run by the small voluntary village committee

Dorset Knob Festival Traditional Biscuit Knob-Throwing Contest Knob Games Chilfrome Dorset

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



TheSun / 🏆 64. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Beverley Puppet Festival: Fantastical and sublime puppets promised at 'best ever' festivalThere was a time when puppets were just considered to be the sort a person stuffed their hand inside or a marionette, operated with strings.

Source: The Yorkshire Post - 🏆 39. / 66 Read more »

6 Music Festival Live - Who is playing at 6 Music Festival 2024?Celebrating live music with new and classic performances from 6 Music.

Source: BBCNews - 🏆 3. / 97 Read more »

Cheltenham Festival 2024 tips: Five to follow at this year’s FestivalWe've picked out five of the most popular selections from the panellists at the recent Boylesports Cheltenham Preview night at the Bardic Theatre in Donaghmore, in aid of SVP with the five-timer paying a shade over 100/1 with Boylesports

Source: BelfastLive - 🏆 16. / 77 Read more »

Dorset weekly round-up: 2 March - 8 March 2024A story about a museum offering its expertise on tanks to a defence firm was among our most read.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Dorset's Big Picture: 4 March - 10 March 2024Showcasing the best images sent to us from around Dorset.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »

Volunteer cleans and paints street signs in north DorsetBobby Burden Brewer spruces up scruffy street signs he spots on his rounds in north Dorset.

Source: bbcemt - 🏆 120. / 51 Read more »