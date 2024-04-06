Beauty Bay's 'Beauty Baykery' Event in Manchester

Beauty lovers like myself were in for a treat at Beauty Bay's most recent event in Manchester . For the past two days (April 4 and 5) the Manchester -based brand took over Pollen Bakery at Kampus for its ' Beauty Baykery' pop up shop, which is open to the public until 4pm today. The event offers shoppers the opportunity to browse some of Beauty Bay's biggest brands, as well as its own brand, and win some goodies to take home.

You could also sit down with local skincare expert, That Girl Grace, for a free skincare consultation, which would normally cost £60 if you visit her at her studio. I was luckily enough able to get down to the event to take a little nosey at some of the top and bestselling products at Beauty Bay. Walking me through the event was the lovely and super helpful Chloe Wise, senior influencer and PR manager at Beauty Bay

Beauty Bay Event Manchester Pop-Up Shop Beauty Baykery Skincare Consultation Chloe Wise

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



MENnewsdesk / 🏆 23. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Fenty Beauty, Kylie Cosmetics & more - are celebrity beauty brands worth the hype?From Fenty Beauty to Kylie Cosmetics and Haus Labs, there are endless celeb beauty brands – but which ones are worth trying?

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

How a Beauty Editor spring cleans her beauty stashA new season is just around the corner, and here’s how Donna Francis prepares

Source: hellomag - 🏆 24. / 68 Read more »

New Charlotte Tilbury Plumpgasm gloss gave us fuller lips in secondsOur expert beauty team have been trialling the new lip gloss on the beauty scene

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

It started as a peaceful day at a Manchester beauty spot and ended in tragedyPolice and fire crews descended on Chorlton Water Park

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

LIVE: Police and emergency services descend on south Manchester beauty spotPolice and fire crews are in attendance

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Beauty queen bullied for the colour of her skin crowned Miss Manchester 2024Vanessa Tendo Naddamba moved to Greater Manchester when she was just nine

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »