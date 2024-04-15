Different Pressures for Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc in 2024

Carlos Sainz and Charles Leclerc are currently driving under very different pressures, according to Thierry Boutsen.
The need to find a new job appears to have inspired Sainz who, after a strong 2023, has had the measure of Leclerc in the three weekends they’ve raced together this year. “ has been driving very well, but the car has never been very good,” Boutsen told PlanetF1.com in an exclusive interview from his offices in Monaco.
“I think he needs that type of car and to be in that type of environment to be able to win constantly. As for the justification behind this choice, Boutsen said Leclerc has proven himself to have a higher performance level on a more consistent basis. With Hamilton moving across from Mercedes, ending a partnership of over a decade that made the combination the most successful in F1 history, replacing Ferrari’s top performer may appear to be bad timing for team boss Fred Vasseur – but Boutsen doubts the Frenchman will be second-guessing the choice to replace Sainz with Hamilton.“I think every team would like to have Hamilton driving for them.
Carlos Sainz Charles Leclerc Pressures F1 China Championship 2024 Ferrari Lewis Hamilton
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »
Source: Planet_F1 - 🏆 126. / 51 Read more »
Source: CRASH_NET_F1 - 🏆 100. / 51 Read more »