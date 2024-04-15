Head Topics

Orient Express Introduces Luxury Train Service with Onboard Cocktail Bar

Orient Express is set to introduce a brand-new luxury train service with an onboard cocktail bar, private cabins, and other lavish touches. The cabin suites have been described as 'true master bedrooms' thanks to its large bed, armchairs, and private bathroom. Guests can also order room service on tablet devices from the comfort of their rooms, including a selection of savory Italian delicacies like olives and taralli.

