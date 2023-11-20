David Beckham and daughter Harper bond over organic farming

David Beckham gushed over his daughter Harper as they posed for an Instagram photo at the family's Cotswolds home. The former Manchester United and England legend, 48, beamed as his daughter, 12, embraced him after tending to a vegetable plot outside the rural bolthole. The pair further proved their strong bond, as they spent some quality father-daughter time together, during which David praised the youngest of his four children.
Captioning his latest post, he wrote: 'And so the organic farming begins with my little helper.' Explaining the next steps on their new green project, he star wrote 'Quick check on my Bee’s then over to the,' as he added a slew of vegetable emojis, from broccoli to garlic to carrots - suggesting they have big plans for their organic plantation. Special bond: David Beckham, 48, gushed over his daughter Harper, 12, as they posed in their organic farm for an Instagram snap Sweet: The pair further proved their strong bond, as they spent some quality father-daughter time 'Thanks mummy for the picture,' he finished thanking his beloved wife Victoria, 4
