Paramedics treat man with internal bleed after drug war assault

When paramedics attended a first floor flat in Scorton Avenue, Blackpool, they were met with a dingy scene. A window by the front door was broken and the flat was strewn with discarded needles, pipes and bottles. Slumped on the sofa was John Hutchinson. The 44-year-old was seriously unwell. He had gone into cardiac arrest, and suspecting he had overdosed, paramedics immediately set to work administering emergency medicine.

Unbeknown to them, Mr Hutchinson, known as Hutchy, was suffering an internal bleed from a ruptured spleen. Three hours before they arrived at the flat, at 9:10pm on April 10, 2023, Hutchy had been assaulted by a group of men who had gone to settle a score. It was, as prosecutor Simon Driver said, a "tit for tat drugs war" gone badly wrong. READ MORE: Lancashire's week in court including a 110mph speeding killer and police officer who tried to kill Innocent lives that had barely started before being cruelly snatched away by idiocy The feud began the day before at a family home in Tarnbrook Drive, Blackpoo





