Daniel Radcliffe gets emotional talking about paralysed Harry Potter stuntman

A tearful Daniel Radcliffe became overcome with emotion while speaking in a new documentary about former Harry Potter stuntman David Holmes, who was paralysed in an accident on set. Ever since the beginning of the film franchise, when Daniel put on the boy wizard’s glasses for the first time, David was on set as his double, performing exciting and daring-looking stunts.

While the teenage gymnast was a few years older than the actor when they first met, they forged a close friendship, so much so that Daniel, 34, regards David, 42, like a ‘brother’. In 2009, while rehearsing a stunt for Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1, a devastating accident resulted in the stuntman’s neck being broken when he was 25 years old. The incident left him paralysed from the chest down, and a cyst that was later discovered on his spine caused his neurological level to deteriorate to a greater degree over the years, gradually reducing his ability to move his arms

