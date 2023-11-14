Dad driving at 118mph kills grandmother and seriously injures daughter and grandson

A dad was driving at 118mph in a 30mph zone just before he killed a grandmother and seriously injured her daughter and grandson after he crashed head-on into the family's car. Trent Simm, 25, lost control of his Audi S3 on the A58 and crashed into a Kia driven by Doris ‘Dot’ Bridgehouse, 82. Sat next to her in the car was her daughter Amanda Holmes, then-55, and in the rear of the vehicle was her son Max, then aged 21, reports the Manchester Evening News.

The force of the horrifying crash on May 13 last year caused the wreckage of the Kia to be pushed back 25 metres. When Simm, who also injured a passenger in his own car, was told by Salford University student Max that his mother and grandmother were in the car, he then phoned his own mother and said: “I think I have messed up here.” Dot was killed at the scene due to ‘multiple injuries’, Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court heard on Tuesday, November 14, with Amanda Holmes knocked unconscious and needing months of hospital treatmen

