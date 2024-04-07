Dangerous terrorists convicted alongside 'dirty bomber' mastermind released from jail

All seven dangerous terrorists convicted alongside al-Qaeda ' dirty bomber ' mastermind Dhiren Barot who wanted to kill hundreds of people in New York and London have been released from jail. The British men, all part of a sleeper cell that helped Barot plan a series of bomb plots in the UK and US, are back on the streets despite being jailed in 2007 for a combined 136 years.

MailOnline can reveal that the last of the group to be released was Abdul Aziz Jalil, then 34, who was given a 26 year sentence and was thought to be mass murder plotter Barot's 'minder.' He pleaded guilty at Woolwich Crown Court to conspiracy to cause explosions between 2001 and 2004 alongside his fellow terrorist helpers, who provided intelligence and support to Baro

Terrorists Al-Qaeda Dirty Bomber Dhiren Barot Jail Sleeper Cell Bomb Plots UK US Release

