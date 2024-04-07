Criticism for Proposal to Reduce Student Debt in Exchange for Army Service

Sir David Lidington has been criticised after suggesting that young people could join the Army in exchange for reducing their student debt . He proposed a 'carrot and stick' approach to encourage enlistment.

However, his remarks received backlash on social media, as he did not have student debt or serve in the army himself.

