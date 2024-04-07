Seven British terrorists convicted with al-Qaeda mastermind released from jail

Seven British terrorists who were convicted alongside al-Qaeda mastermind Dhiren Barot have been released from jail. They are now free to walk the streets after most served less than half their sentences.
The last of the group to be released was Abdul Aziz Jalil, then 34, who was handed a 26-year sentence and was believed to be Barot’s 'minder'.
British Terrorists Al-Qaeda Dhiren Barot Jail Released Sentences
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
