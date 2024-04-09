Coronation Street: Roy Cropper on trial for Lauren Bolton's murder

Coronation Street has released a preview of the moment Roy Cropper appears in court after being accused of murdering Lauren Bolton . Roy, the owner of the cafe, has been the main suspect in her disappearance since February. He became the number one suspect when he cleaned Lauren's flat after she went missing. Despite Daniel Osbourne also being questioned, Roy has faced the most suspicion from the police and online true crime enthusiasts.

In upcoming scenes, a woman pretending to be Lauren's mother visits the cafe and gets into a fight with Roy, resulting in her falling and hitting her head. Later, Roy is questioned about the incident and faces interrogation with his solicitor, Dee-Dee Bailey, by his side. Both are shocked when the detective delves into Roy's past and it becomes clear that she still believes he is responsible for Lauren's disappearance and suspected murder. Dee-Dee then returns to Roys Rolls alone and delivers the devastating news that Roy has been charged with Lauren's murder and is in police custody

Coronation Street Roy Cropper Trial Murder Lauren Bolton Disappearance Suspect Interrogation Police Custody

