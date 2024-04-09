UK Government Debates Suspending Arms Sales to Right-Wing Israeli Government

The UK Government is currently debating on whether or not to suspend the sale of arms to the most right-wing government in Israeli history. This raises concerns about the ethics, political direction, and institutional corruption of the government. The Israeli government, led by Netanyahu and neo-fascists, continues its genocidal policies in Gaza and the West Bank , disregarding international opinion and basic humanity.

Innocent Palestinians and those trying to help them are being indiscriminately attacked and starved to death. Despite this, the UK and the USA support the Israeli government. Boris Johnson defends the sale of weapons to Israel, Suella Braverman denies the genocide, and other Cabinet ministers downplay the extent of arms sales. These senior figures in the Party prioritize electoral popularity over conscience and moral values

