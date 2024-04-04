Hayley Cropper's Son Christian Returns to Coronation Street

Roy Cropper gets another nasty surprise as Christian , the son of Hayley Cropper , returns to his life. Christian was last seen in 2013 and had a strained relationship with Hayley. He only returned to the cobbles because he was in debt and wanted money from Hayley.

After Hayley's death, Christian hasn't been in Roy's life, but now he is back and voicing his opinion about Roy and Lauren Bolton's disappearance online.

