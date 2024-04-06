Controversial Offside Decision Denies Wolverhampton Wanderers Late Equalizer

Skipper Maximilian Kilman thought he had levelled in the ninth minute of stoppage time with a header that beat Lukasz Fabianski and found the far corner. However, video assistant referee Tim Robinson spotted substitute Tawanda Chirewa in an offside position in front of Fabianski and after being sent to the pitchside monitor, referee Tony Harrington decided the 20-year-old was in the West Ham keeper's line of vision.
O'Neil, whose side have been on the wrong end of decisions on a number of occasions this season, starting with their He went to see Harrington after the final whistle but explained he was so angry the referee refused to speak to him.O'Neil accepts his words might land him in trouble, but he feels the injustice was so great that he had to try and make his feelings known."If your knowledge and understanding of the game is really poor, you could reach the conclusion that is offsid
Wolverhampton Wanderers Offside Decision Late Equalizer Frustration Anger Referee
United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »
Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »
Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »
Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »
Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »
Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »