Controversial Offside Decision Denies Wolverhampton Wanderers Late Equalizer

Skipper Maximilian Kilman thought he had levelled in the ninth minute of stoppage time with a header that beat Lukasz Fabianski and found the far corner. However, video assistant referee Tim Robinson spotted substitute Tawanda Chirewa in an offside position in front of Fabianski and after being sent to the pitchside monitor, referee Tony Harrington decided the 20-year-old was in the West Ham keeper's line of vision.

O'Neil, whose side have been on the wrong end of decisions on a number of occasions this season, starting with their He went to see Harrington after the final whistle but explained he was so angry the referee refused to speak to him.O'Neil accepts his words might land him in trouble, but he feels the injustice was so great that he had to try and make his feelings known."If your knowledge and understanding of the game is really poor, you could reach the conclusion that is offsid

Wolverhampton Wanderers Offside Decision Late Equalizer Frustration Anger Referee

United Kingdom Latest News, United Kingdom Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BBCSport / 🏆 111. in UK

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Gary O'Neil addresses Liverpool and Manchester United next manager speculationGary O'Neil has led Wolverhampton Wanderers to ninth in the Premier League this season

Source: EchoWhatsOn - 🏆 74. / 59 Read more »

Mauricio Pochettino admits Chelsea players are relying on Cole Palmer to get them out of trouble...LONDON, ENGLAND – FEBRUARY 17: Gary O’Neil, Manager of Wolverhampton Wanderers, celebrates after the team’s victory during the Premier League match between Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton Wanderers at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on February 17, 2024 in London, England.

Source: talkSPORT - 🏆 91. / 53 Read more »

Wycombe Wanderers 2-0 Northampton TownMatt Butcher scores twice as Wycombe made it a hat-trick of league wins with a 2-0 victory over Northampton.

Source: BBCNorthampton - 🏆 32. / 68 Read more »

Huge new warehouse could be built near Bolton Wanderers stadiumIf approved, current buildings will be demolished to make way for huge 33,000 sqm logistics complex

Source: MENnewsdesk - 🏆 23. / 69 Read more »

Barnet 6-0 Dorking WanderersBarnet further strengthen their National League play-off push with a comfortable win over strugglers Dorking at The Hive.

Source: BBCLondonNews - 🏆 115. / 51 Read more »

First picture of boy, 17, knifed to death in Wolverhampton parkHarleigh Hepworth was knifed in West Park in Wolverhampton on Thursday afternoon.

Source: Metro Newspaper UK - 🏆 61. / 63 Read more »